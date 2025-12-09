In a crucial encounter, Bayern Munich will host Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on December 09. The Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Allianz Arena, München, Germany and will start at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India will be able to watch Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP live telecast on the Sony Sports 2 and 2 SD/HD TV channels. SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Celta Vigo Stun Real Madrid 2-0 In La Liga 2025-26; Poor Form of Los Blancos Helps Barcelona Retain Top Spot.

Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The final #UCL nights of the year are here… and they’re certified blockbusters 🍿 Watch the action unfold LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/IiBXnG98nk — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 8, 2025

