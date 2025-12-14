Coning out of a UCL victory, Bayern Munich will clash against Mainz in the Bundesliga 2025-26 on Sunday, December 14. The Bayern Munich vs Mainz Bundesliga 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Allianz Arena and it will start at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Bayern Munich vs Mainz live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Fans in India also have an online viewing option as they can watch Bayern Munich vs Mainz Bundesliga 2025-26 live streaming on the Sony Liv app and website, but after a subscription. Premier League 2025–26: Arsenal Edge Past Wolves To Go Five Points Clear in PL Standings.

Bayern Munich vs Mainz, Bundesliga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Where in the 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 are you watching FC Bayern München from today? 🌎 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fgW2Ip8OgP — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) December 14, 2025

