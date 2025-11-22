Bayern Munich will go up against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga 2025-26 on Saturday, November 22. The Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Bundesliga 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Allianz Arena and it will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Fans in India also have an online viewing option as they can watch Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Bundesliga 2025-26 live streaming on the Sony Liv app and website, but after a subscription. UCL 2025–26 Results: Arsenal, Bayern Munich Stay Perfect, Liverpool Beat Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League.

Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details

The Bavarians look to bring the heat, but Freiburg are ready to fight back! 💪🏻#SonySportsNetwork #FootballAsItsMeantToBe #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/CrM1VDjGhY — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 22, 2025

