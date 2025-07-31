Benjamin Cremaschi achieved a personal milestone, making his 100th appearance for Inter Miami, which the 20-year-old achieved during the Group A Leagues Cup 2025 match against Atlas. Cremaschi is a product of Inter Miami's academy, having joined the institution in 2021, and soon became a sensation in age-group football, before signing a professional contract with the club in 2023. Inter Miami shared a photo on their social media handle, where Cremaschi was gifted a commemorative jersey, with his teammates, including Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Jordi Alba, posing for a picture post Leagues Cup 2025 match. Inter Miami 2-1 Atlas, Leagues Cup 2025: Marcelo Weigandt's Late Goal Helps Lionel Messi and Co Clinch First Win in Competition

Benjamin Cremaschi Completes 100 Inter Miami Appearances

Century mark of appearances for Benja 💯 Congrats on this milestone moment 👏 pic.twitter.com/E59pFIPVhZ — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)