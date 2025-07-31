In the Group A stage match of the Leagues Cup 2025, Inter Miami hosted Atlas at Chase Stadium, where the home side managed to clinch the contest 2-1 with the decisive goal coming in stoppage time, after Lionel Messi and Co took a lead. The first half of the Inter Miami vs Atlas went goalless. However, the pace picked up in the second half, with Telasco Sergovia breaking the deadlock and scoring the opener for Inter Miami. Atlas's struggle finally came to fruition in the 80th minute, when Rivaldo Lonzano managed to find the equaliser, and both teams were back on equal footing. In the dying moment of the Leagues Cup 2025 Group A match, Inter Miami pulled off a heist as Marcelo Weigandt managed to score the decisive goal in stoppage time, giving The Herons all three points. Lionel Messi and Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Spotted on Coldplay Kiss Cam During Band’s Concert in Miami (Watch Video).

Inter Miami Win 2-1

Primer partido de @LeaguesCup = primera victoria ☑️ pic.twitter.com/a5skLHbJ0l — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)