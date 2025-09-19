Ligue 1 side AS Monaco players had to deal with a bizarre incident ahead of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match against Club Brugge. Ahead of their scheduled travel to Bruges for the away UCL game, the players had to deal with an AC malfunction in the airplane that was to carry them. Since the AC was not working, the plane couldn't take off, and the players were left sweating. The sweating AS Monaco players took off their t-shirts and got out in their underpants on the runway of the Nice airport, unable to bear the heat. The video of the incident was posted by Monaco player Jordan Teze. The incident happened on Wednesday, September 17, and hence they couldn't fly. The team travelled a day later, on Thursday morning, for safety reasons. AS Monaco, however, lost the game in Jan Breydel Stadium, 4-1. UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status With Goal Difference of European Football Tournament.

AS Monaco Players Strip Down to Their Underwear:

🚨🚨AS MONACO ❌ L’avion ne peut pas DÉCOLLER pour un probleme d’air conditionné ! 😂 Les joueurs sont descendus en CALEÇON sur la piste ! @ASMHistoire pic.twitter.com/DSw8FOmfPO — LIGUE 1 | ON AIR ✈️ (@JetsLigue1) September 17, 2025

