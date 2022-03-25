Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Philippe Coutinho and Richarlison scored for Brazil as they defeat Chile 4-0 on Friday at the CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Brazilians completely dominated the game as they remained undefeated since losing to Argentina in the Copa America 2021 final.

See Score:

DESPEDIDA EM GRANDE ESTILO! 😍 Seleção se despede do Brasil antes da Copa com goleada sobre o Chile no @Maracana! E vai rolar a festa! 🇧🇷 4-0 🇨🇱 | #BRAxCHI pic.twitter.com/bWChX5uNH7 — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) March 25, 2022

