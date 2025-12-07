14th-placed Santos will host third-ranked Cruzeiro in the Brazilian Serie A 2025 on Monday, December 8. The Santos vs Cruzeiro match is set to be played at the Estádio Vila Belmiro (Urbano Caldeira), Santos, Brazil, and it has a scheduled start time of 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the Brazilian Serie A 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Santos vs Cruzeiro match live telecast in India. The Santos vs Cruzeiro Brazilian Serie A live streaming online viewing option is also not available for fans in India. Fans in UK can watch the Santos vs Cruzeiro live streaming online on Onefootball app and website. Fans in USA though can watch it on the Fanatiz app. Lionel Messi Hails Inter Miami Resolve After First-Ever MLS Cup 2025 Win.

Santos vs Cruzeiro Brazilian Serie A 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Uma temporada onde, com a força da nação santista, nos recuperamos na reta final. Mais uma batalha pela frente. Mais um objetivo importante para ser conquistado dentro de campo. Vai pra cima deles, meu Peixão! 🐳 pic.twitter.com/Mrq7JmrsvM — Santos FC (@SantosFC) December 7, 2025

