A 19-year-old teen was mauled by a lioness at the Arruda Camara Zoobotanical Park in Brazil's Joao Pessoa on Sunday, November 30, after deliberately climbing a six-meter wall, scaling security fencing, and sliding down a tree into the enclosure, authorities said. Videos circulating online show the lioness, Leona, resting near the visitor viewing area before spotting the intruder and sprinting toward him, dragging him to the ground. The city government said the teen, identified by local media as Gerson de Melo Machado, entered the enclosure “rapidly and surprisingly.” Brazil Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Falls Sick and Dies After Injecting Dead Butterfly's Mixture, Police Suspect Viral Challenge Behind Teenager's Mysterious Death.

Brazil Zoo Horror

NEW: Brazilian teen killed after climbing into lion enclosure at zoo READ: https://t.co/BZ4EjLtV5R pic.twitter.com/W5jUnQvW9i — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 1, 2025

