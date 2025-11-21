A fire broke out at the main venue of the COP30 climate summit in Brazil's Belem on Thursday, November 20, forcing an emergency evacuation. Following the fire at the UN climate summit, thousands of delegates rushed out of the venue. Videos circulating on social media showed flames punching through the roof of one of the large tents hosting the summit. There was no immediate confirmation of injuries. According to a source in the COP presidency, the fire had been brought under control by 2:20 pm local time. Fact Check: Was Rainforest Cut Down for a Highway to COP30?

Fire at COP30 Summit in Brazil

A fire near the East Africa pavilion at the COP30 in Belem Brazil has forced mass evacuations from the climate summit. Am waiting outside, where it has started to rain. Credit: Arshreet Singh, Carbon Pulse. Fire at COP30. #COP30 pic.twitter.com/Y4ZHhHN8hs — Liv Casben (@livcasben) November 20, 2025

Blaze Erupts at COP30 Summit in Brazil

NOW - Fire at COP30 "Climate Summit" in Brazil. pic.twitter.com/zL4942BxER — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 20, 2025

Fire at UN Climate Summit

BREAKING: Fire breaks out in pavilion at COP30 climate talks in Belem, Brazil pic.twitter.com/StuN96sb1y — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Liv Casben), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)