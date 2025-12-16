A powerful storm lashed southern Brazil on December 15, knocking down a 24-metre replica of the Statue of Liberty outside a Havan megastore in Rio Grande do Sul's Guaíba. Videos shared online show the structure slowly tilting before collapsing into the store’s empty parking lot as wind speeds touched nearly 90 kmph. Guaiba Mayor Marcelo Maranata confirmed the incident, saying swift action by store staff and bystanders ensured no injuries or vehicle damage. The statue’s 11-metre base remained intact, while the fallen structure was quickly cordoned off. Havan said the replica, installed in 2020 and certified by engineers, met all technical standards. Debris removal began within hours, and store operations continued as usual. The company has launched an internal review into the collapse. Fire at COP30 Summit in Brazil: Blaze Erupts at Main Venue of UN Climate Summit in Belem, No Injuries Reported (Watch Videos).

Brazil Storm Topple Statue of Liberty Replica in Guaiba

Strong winds knock over Statue of Liberty replica in Guaíba, Brazil pic.twitter.com/8FxOux5jdK — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 15, 2025

Powerful Winds Topple Statue of Liberty Replica Outside Havan Megastore

👀A replica of the Statue of Liberty toppled in Guaíba, Brazil, due to strong winds. pic.twitter.com/CzNaVPzb1d — Sarah Yáñez-Richards (@SarahYanezR) December 15, 2025

