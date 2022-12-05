As the Round of 16 stages of the FIFA World Cup has crossed the halfway stages, the battle is getting intense. It's time for favourites Brazil to take on underdogs South Korea. Brazil has missed the services of Neymar Jr. in the last two games who is all set to make a return in this game. Brazil has been suffering from injury problems as striker Gabriel Jesus and left-back Alex Telles are ruled out from the tournament. Danilo will be available from the bench. On the other hand, South Korea are upbeat after a memorable win against Portugal, and they will surely want to recreate their dream run of 2002 by beating Brazil tonight. Who will make it to the quarter finals first, Neymar Jr or Song Heung Min? Stay Tuned to find out.

Brazil 4-1 South Korea at Full Time

Brazil 4-1 South Korea Live Score Updates

Paik pulls one back with a stunner!! 🇰🇷 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022

Brazil 4-0 South Korea Live Score Updates

Brazil 4-0 South Korea at Half Time

Brazil take a four-goal lead into the break 👏#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022

Brazil 4-0 South Korea Live Score Updates

Another goal for Brazil and this time it's Lucas Paqueta! 👏 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022

Brazil 3-0 South Korea Live Score Updates

WHAT. A. GOALLLL!!! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022

Brazil 2-0 South Korea Live Score Updates

NEYMAR!! 🇧🇷 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022

Brazil 1-0 South Korea Live Score Updates

VINI JR!!! ⭐️ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022

Brazil vs South Korea Live Score Updates

Brazil Starting XI

Equipe confirmada! 💪🇧🇷 Com os retornos de Neymar Jr e Danilo, a Seleção Brasileira está escalada para a partida das oitavas de final da Copa do Mundo FIFA Qatar 2022. 🇧🇷 x 🇰🇷 - 16h (de Brasília) Vamos juntos por mais uma ⭐! pic.twitter.com/DmNAGz7Esq — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) December 5, 2022

South Korea Starting XI

