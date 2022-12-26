Harry Kane inspired a dramatic comeback from Tottenham Hotspur who scored twice to reduce a two-goal deficit and play out a draw against Brentford in the Premier League on Boxing Day, Monday, December 26. Brentford had a two-goal lead with Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney scoring in both halves of the match. Kane then pulled one goal back for Spurs in the 65th minute and Pierre-Emile Hojberg then added another five minutes later as the match ended 2-2. Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Rolls Royce As Christmas Gift from Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, See How Portugal Star’s Family Celebrated X-Mas Day 2022! (Watch Video).

Brentford vs Spurs Result:

Spurs battle back from two goals down to claim a point#BRETOT pic.twitter.com/rI66CXJhpP — Premier League (@premierleague) December 26, 2022

