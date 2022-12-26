Cristiano Ronaldo's family surely did celebrate Christmas day in style and with a bang. The Portugal star's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gifted him a Rolls-Royce as a Christmas gift and the star player did seem to like the present very much! In a video shared by Georgina on Instagram, Ronaldo's children were seen unpacking presents and having a fun-filled time on Christmas. "A magic Christmas night," wrote Georgina on Instagram. Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Kids Wish ‘Feliz Navidad’ Celebrating Christmas 2022, View Cute Messi Family Photo.

Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Rolls-Royce as Gift on Christmas!

