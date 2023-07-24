Former Manchester United midfielder, Marcel Sabitzer has completed all the official and medical formalities and joined Bundesliga club, Borussia Dortmund. This comes after Sabitzer’s former club Bayern Munich accepted an offer of £16m. The midfielder decided to stay in Germany following his disappointing stint with the Bavarian giants. The deal will keep him at Dortmund till June 30, 2027.

Marcel Sabitzer Joins Borussia Dortmund

Marcel Sabitzer joins Borussia Dortmund on a contract until June 30, 2027 🤝 pic.twitter.com/nlc1lLcLZ5 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 24, 2023

