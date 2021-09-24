Barcelona look no good with their current game as once again they dropped points in La Liga 2021-22 and are now seven points off the table. Thanks to their last match which ended with an awful draw 0-0 against Cadiz on Thursday. The Catalans played some unexpected football, especially in the first half when none of the team were soaked in action. The second half brought the much-awaited thrill until Frenkie De Jong was sent off in the last 25 minutes after two questionable yellow cards. Even Ronald Koeman was ended up getting a red card amidst the rising tension for Barca. Meanwhile, Cadiz tried to seize the moment but nothing could yield results and the match ended without anyone scoring a goal.

Watch the Video Highlights of Cadiz vs Barcelona:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)