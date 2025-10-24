The talented FC Barcelona winger Raphinha could not play the last five games for his club, owing to injury. Now, as per Gerard Romero, Raphinha is also set to be sidelined from the Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 game. As reported, Raphinha did not participate in the training session with the rest of the squad and will be missing out on the all-important El Clasico. However, being a sigh of relief for head coach Hansi Flick, Andreas Christensen and Frenkie De Jong will be available. The El Clasico is scheduled to be played on Sunday, October 26, from 8:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), in Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid. From Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo: Top Five Goal Scorers in El-Clasico History Ahead of Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match.

Raphinha To Miss Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26

📺 DIRECTO @JijantesFC ❌ Raphinha será baja en #ElClásico Al final de la sesión de ayer tuvo malas sensaciones y no la pudo terminar. Hoy no participó con el grupo. ✅ Andres Christensen y Frenkie De Jong sí que estarán 🔗 https://t.co/OGW0AKBuBT pic.twitter.com/NsxLYZajT5 — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) October 24, 2025

