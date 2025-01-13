Star striker Kylian Mbappe imitated legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after the French striker scored the opening goal during the high-intensity Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final El Clasico in Jeddah. Mbappe's beautiful finish in the right bottom corner of the goal helped Madrid to take a 1-0 lead in the high-voltage El Clasico encounter. This was also the French striker's first goal in an El Clasico match. Sadly, Real Madrid suffered a crushing 5-2 at the hands of FC Barcelona in the one-sided Spanish Super Cup 2025 final. Barcelona lifts their 15th Spanish Super Cup trophy. Kylian Mbappe Goal Video: Watch French Striker’s Exquisite Finish to Give Real Madrid Lead Against Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup 2025 El Clasico.

Kylian Mbappe Imitates Cristiano Ronaldo’s Celebration

Mbappé does Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration against Barcelona. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/miELnooCju — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) January 12, 2025

