It was a historic day for FC Barcelona as they won the Spanish Super Cup 2025 trophy by defeating arch-rivals Real Madrid 5-2 in the one-sided, high-intensity Supercopa de Espana El Clasico in Jeddah. Ace striker Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 5th minute of the match. After the opening goal, it was all about FC Barcelona. The Blaugrana took control and scored three goals in the space of 15 minutes. At halftime, Los Blancos was rocked by 3-1. After the break, Raphinha and Rodrygo put the final nail in the coffin with two more goals, putting the game beyond Madrid's reach. The Hansi Flick-led Barcelona crushed Carlo Ancelotti's side to win their 15th Spanish Super Cup title. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final: Fans Chant Cristiano Ronaldo's Name During Supercopa de Espana El Clasico in Jeddah (Watch Video).

This angle of Barcelona lifting the Trophy in front of Real Madrid 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QZljAfSF9B — Football Report (@FootballReprt) January 12, 2025

Real Madrid fans: I am going to win my first trophy this season Hansi flick: pic.twitter.com/R7M9c9RSmJ — 𝔸b𝕒𝕫𝕫 (@abazwhyllzz) January 12, 2025

Real Madrid has conceded 9 goals in 2 Clasicos since Mbappé’s arrival pic.twitter.com/nDVyKccBzM — Has Mbappe scored a free-kick ? (@HasKM7scoredaFK) January 12, 2025

Live scenes from Real Madrid vs Barcelona pic.twitter.com/zaFUxKfm5k — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 12, 2025

The amount of times Real Madrid get cooked by Barcelona is bizarre. — TheEuropeanLad (@TheEuropeanLad) January 12, 2025

Real Madrid really needs to sack Ancelotti... missing Zidane in El Clasico! 😐 pic.twitter.com/kx9GU385Sc — Entertainment Hub (@hubenter_) January 13, 2025

