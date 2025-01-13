It was a historic day for FC Barcelona as they won the Spanish Super Cup 2025 trophy by defeating arch-rivals Real Madrid 5-2 in the one-sided, high-intensity Supercopa de Espana El Clasico in Jeddah. Ace striker Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 5th minute of the match. After the opening goal, it was all about FC Barcelona. The Blaugrana took control and scored three goals in the space of 15 minutes. At halftime, Los Blancos was rocked by 3-1. After the break, Raphinha and Rodrygo put the final nail in the coffin with two more goals, putting the game beyond Madrid's reach. The Hansi Flick-led Barcelona crushed Carlo Ancelotti's side to win their 15th Spanish Super Cup title. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final: Fans Chant Cristiano Ronaldo's Name During Supercopa de Espana El Clasico in Jeddah (Watch Video).

