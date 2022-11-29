Cesc Fabregas has come out in support of Lionel Messi after the Argentina star was attacked with a threat from boxer Canelo Alvarez, who claimed that the forward disrespected the Mexican jersey in their dressing room. Video footage emerged that has gone viral which shows the Argentina team and Messi celebrating their win over Mexico with one of their jerseys on the ground. This angered Alvarez, who threatened Messi with attacking him. Fabregas, responding to the tweet, wrote. "You neither know the person, nor do you understand how a locker room works or what happens after a game. ALL t-shirts, even the ones we wear ourselves, go on the floor and are washed afterwards. And more when you celebrate an important victory." Lionel Messi Gets Threatened by Mexican World Champion Boxer Canelo Alvarez For Allegedly Disrespecting Mexico Jersey

Cesc Fabregas' Response to Canelo Alvarez:

Ni conoces a la persona, ni entiendes el cómo funciona un vestuario o lo que pasa después de un partido. TODAS las camisetas, incluso las que usamos nosotros mismos, se van al suelo y se lavan después. Y más cuando celebras una victoria importante. https://t.co/dWwFKXdIUS — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) November 28, 2022

