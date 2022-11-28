Mexican World Champion boxer Saul Canelo Alvarez got offended by a video of Lionel Messi allegedly cleaning the dressing room floor with a Mexican jersey he presumably exchanged with his own after the game against Mexico in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The boxer found the act 'disrespectful' towards his nation and tweeted a series of angry tweets against Messi and went to the extent of threatening the Argentine superstar. FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: 'Lionel Messi Did What He Does', Argentina Manager Scaloni Hails Albiceleste Captain

Mexican Boxer Canelo Alvarez Threatens Lionel Messi

Así como respeto Argentina tiene que respetar mexico!! no hablo del país(argentina) hablo de messi por su mamada que hizo. 👊🏻🔥 — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

