Hosts, MLS side CF Montreal suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat against Liga MX side Club Puebla in their third match of the Leagues Cup 2025. The Montreal vs Puebla Leagues Cup 2025 match was a highly tense one, where one player from each side was sent off. Side-back Joel Waterman was shown red in the 23rd minute, making Le CFM play with just 10 men for most parts of the match. Raul Castillo, the Los Camoteros no. 10, was sent off after a double yellow, in 90+1 minutes of the match. Prince Owusu netted the first goal of the match in the 47th minute, which was the lone goal for CF Montreal. Emiliano Gomez and Ricardo Marin scored the two goals for Club Puebla in the 58th and 73rd minutes. Houston Dynamo 1-2 CF Pachuca, Leagues Cup 2025: Gaston Togni Nets Winner As Tuzos Edge Past MLS Side in Close Encounter.

CF Montreal vs Club Puebla, FT Result

¡LA FRANJA LO GANÓ Y HACE HISTORIA EN TERRITORIO CANADIENSE 🇨🇦! 👊🏻😎 Se suma la segunda victoria en la #LeaguesCup2025 🏆 ¡Este es mi Pueblota de toda la vida! 💙#LaFranjaNosUne🎽 pic.twitter.com/mh5N9PZpNB — Club Puebla🎽 (@ClubPueblaMX) August 6, 2025

