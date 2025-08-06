Liga MX giants CF Pachuca have edged past MLS side Houston Dynamo FC, 2-1, in their third group stage match of the ongoing Leagues Cup 2025. The one-goal win ensures that the Mexican side is back to winning ways, following their loss against LAFC in the last outing, when the game went to penalty shootouts. CF Pachuca have also won the first game against San Diego FC, 3-2. Luis Enrique Quinones Garcia in the 24th minute, and Gaston Togni in the 85th minute netted the two goals for the Tuzos in the Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca Leagues Cup 2025 match. Amine Bassi converted a penalty in the 82nd minute, providing a temporary equalizer to Houston Dynamo. The goal from Gaston Togni became the difference creator. Inter Miami 2–2 Necaxa, Leagues Cup 2025: Herons Secure Win on Penalties, Lionel Messi Suffers Hamstring Injury.

Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca, FT Result

⌚️ MF | 🇺🇸 Houston 1-2 PACHUCA 🇲🇽 ¡FIN DEL PARTIDO! ¡VICTORIA DE LOS TUZOS Y SUMAMOS 3 PUNTOS MÁS! #HoustonPachuca | #LeaguesCup2025 pic.twitter.com/bo9etzRRoS — Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) August 6, 2025

