In a one-sided encounter, Chelsea sunk Southampton in Premier League 2024-25 4-0 after two consecutive defeats in their last EPL outings. The goals kept coming in for The Blues as Christopher Nkunku, Perdo Neto, and Levi Colwill found the back of the net before half-time, helping their side head into the break with a 3-0 lead. Marc Cururella hit the fourth and final goal of the match, in the 78th minute for Chelsea. With this win, Chelsea has climbed back into the top four of the PL 2024-25 standings. Manchester United To Lay Off up to 200 More Employees as Part of ‘Transformation Plan’ To Cut Costs.

Chelsea 4-0 Southampton Premier League 2024–25

