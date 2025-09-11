Premier League club Chelsea has been hit by charges of 74 breaches of FA's Agent Regulation rules. The charges also relate to third-party investment in players. The alleged breaches took place between 2009 and 2022, when the club was owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich. They primarily relate to events which occurred between the 2010-11 and 2015-16 seasons. FA has also provided the deadline of Chelsea's response, which is not later than September 19. Chelsea football club stated "We will continue working collaboratively with the FA to conclude this matter as swiftly as possible."Andre Onana Pushes Fan Away After Latter Attempts to Click A Selfie With the Cameroon Goalkeeper Following FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Against Cape Verde Island (Watch Video).

