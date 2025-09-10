Goalkeeper Andre Onana has recently completed a loan move to Turkish club Trabzonspor from Manchester United. Onana's performance for Manchester United in the last two seasons has not been satisfactory and now the club is looking beyond him. After completing his move, Onana joined his national team Cameroon for the FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF qualifiers. He featured for Cameroon in the match against Cape Verde Islands but Cameroon suffered a 1-0 loss. After the match, as Onana was getting outside the stadium, a fan attempted to click a selfie with him. But Onana, who was already upset with the loss, pushed him away. Fans were shocked to see his actions and made the video viral on social media. Fact Check: Did Manchester United Ask 'X' User to Raise His Follower Number to 30,000 As Part of A Job Offer? Here's Truth.

Andre Onana Pushes Fan Away After the Latter Attempts to Click A Selfie

🚨 BREAKING! André Onana SHOVING a fan after Cameroon’s loss to Cape Verde yesterday. 😬 🎥 @UtdKev8 pic.twitter.com/iaF2mRR9L1 — Polymarket FC (@PolymarketFC) September 10, 2025

