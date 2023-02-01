English Premier League club Chelsea have managed to sign Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a British record €121 million ($131 million) on the deadline day of the winter transfer window. After his brilliant performance with the Argentina team in the FIFA World Cup 2022, Enzo was on Chelsea's radar. And now finally, the London based team roped in the Argentine sensation. According to reports, Enzo has signed an eight-and-half-year deal with the Blues. The midfielder will surely add great depth to Chelsea's squad. Transfer Deadline Day: Joao Cancelo Signs for Bayern Munich on Loan From Manchester City.

Enzo Fernandez Joins Chelsea

#BREAKING Chelsea have signed Enzo Fernandez for a Premier League-record 121 million euros ($131 million), current club Benfica announces#AFPSports pic.twitter.com/7QOicDoIuj — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 1, 2023

