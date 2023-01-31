Joao Cancelo has officially signed for Bayern Munich on loan from Manchester City. The Portuguese right-back has joined the German champions till the end of the season and Bayern Munich will have the option of buying the player permanently in the summer transfer window. Cancelo started for Manchester City 16 times this season and was sidelined for the last three games. Transfer Deadline Day: Arsenal Close to Signing Jorginho from Chelsea.

Joao Cancelo Signs for Bayern Munich:

