Bottom-placed Chile national football team hosted the South American giants Uruguay national football team in a FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match. The match ended goalless, 0-0, at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Nunoa. Not that this game had much at stake, with qualification to the main round already sealed for the visitors. Still, La Celeste seemed to struggle despite having big names like Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Ugarte, Federico Valverde, and Ronald Araujo starting for them. Interestingly, a last-placed Chile held 16 shots and 49% possession, compared to Uruguay's three shots and 51% of the ball. Bolivia 1-0 Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Miguel Terceros' Lone Goal Helps La Verde Qualify For WC Play-Off As Carlo Ancelotti’s Side Suffers Shock Loss.

FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers, Chile 0-0 Uruguay

⚽️ Terminó el partido y Chile finaliza las Eliminatorias al Mundial de 2026 con un empate sin goles ante Uruguay. ¡Buen partido, muchachos! #SiempreConLaRoja pic.twitter.com/LPFBgiemsh — Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) September 10, 2025

Highlights: Chile 0-0 Uruguay

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)