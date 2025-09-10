In a dramatic contest 4,088 meters above sea level, the Bolivia national football team achieved the unthinkable and came out victorious in their FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers against the Brazil national football team, and managed to qualify for the WC play-off. Needing a win to qualify to remain in contention for a WC play-off spot, Bolivia were able to fend off Brazil’s attack in the first half quite well. However, Bruno Guimaraes brought R Fernandez down in the box, after which Miguel Terceros stepped up for La Verde, and converted the penalty into a goal, handing the home side a 1-0 lead. The second half witnessed Carlo Ancelotti opt not to make any change to the starting XI until the 60th minute as Brazil tried their best to find the equaliser, but the Bolivian defense stood rock solid. Eventually, 78th-ranked Bolivia managed to beat 5th-ranked Brazil and secure its place in the Inter-Continental playoffs for WC 2026, after Venezuela were knocked out after suffering a 3-6 thrashing against Colombia on the last matchday of CONMEBOL qualifiers. Ecuador 1-0 Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Enner Valencia's Solitary Goal Helps La Tricolor Hand Lionel Messi-less La Albiceleste Rare Defeat

Bolivia Qualifies for WC 2026 Play-off

🇧🇴 Bolivia books their ticket to the FIFA Play-Off Tournament!#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Lt2qhiqNmt — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 10, 2025

