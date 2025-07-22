The Chile women's national football team will aim to get a crucial victory as they will take on the Ecuador women's national football team in the Group A match of the ongoing Copa America Femenina 2025 tournament on July 22. The Chile vs Ecuador Copa America Femenina 2025 Group A match will be hosted at the Estadio Banco Guayaquil, Quito, Ecuador and will begin at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans, the Chile vs Ecuador Copa America Femenina 2025 football match will not be available for live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. In good news for fans, the live streaming online for the Chile vs Ecuador Copa America Femenina 2025 match will be available on their YouTube channel in India. Mirassol 3-0 Santos, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Chico, Reinaldo Manoel da Silva, Cristian Renato Find Net Each As Neymar Jr and Co Suffer Thumping Loss.

Chile vs Ecuador, Copa America Femenina 2025 Live Streaming Online in India

El lunes arranca lleno de fútbol en la #CopaAmericaFEM — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) July 21, 2025

