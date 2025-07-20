Heading into the contest with two successive wins, Santos took on hosts Mirassol in the Brazilian Serie A 2025 and were handed a rude awakening, with a thumping 3-0 loss, dropping the club to 15th in the current standings. The first half was a goalless affair, but Mirassol picked things up in the second half, with Chico breaking the deadlock and providing the hosts a lead. Soon Rienaldo Manoel da Silva provided the homeside a second goal in the 73rd minute. Cristian Renato dug the final nail in the Santos coffin, scoring a third and final goal in stoppage time. Mirassol's João Victor was handed a red card in injury time, but it did not give any advantage to Santos, who were already behind in the contest. Neymar Junior Extends Contract With Brazilian Club Santos Until December 2025 (Watch Video)

Mirassol Break Santos Two-Match Winning Streak

FIM DE JOGO NO MAIÃO!!! 💛💚 Com gols de Da Costa, Reinaldo e Cristian, o Mirassol vence o Santos por 3 a 0 e chega ao sexto jogo consecutivo sem derrota no Campeonato Brasileiro Série 🅰️! 📸 JP Pinheiro/Agência Mirassol pic.twitter.com/zH0fVedXiR — Mirassol (@mirassolfc) July 19, 2025

