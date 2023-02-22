An exciting game awaits fans as Churchill Brothers take on Mumbai Kenkre FC in an I-League 2022-23 match on Wednesday, February 22. The match will start at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. DD Sports and Eurosport will provide live telecast of this match. Fans interested in watching live streaming of this match can do so on the Discovery+ app. Liverpool 2–5 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2022–23: Los Blancos Produce Stunning Second-Half Comeback to Win Anfield Thriller (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Churchill Brothers vs Mumbai Kenkre Live Streaming and Telecast Details

