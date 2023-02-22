Real Madrid produced a stunning second-half comeback at Anfield to beat Liverpool 5-2 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 tie on Wednesday, February 22. The Reds took a two-goal lead as early by the 14th minute, with Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah scoring. But Real Madrid bounced back grandly, with Vinicius Junior netting a brace in the first half. After the break, Carlo Ancelotti's side scored three more, with Karim Benzema hitting a brace and Eder Militao also finding the back of the net. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Cristiano Ronaldo Trains With Teammates Ahead of Al-Nassr vs Damac Clash in Saudi Pro League 2022–23 (See Pics and Video).

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Result

