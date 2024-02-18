Real Kashmir FC won seven games out of 13 in the I-League 2023-24 season so far and stands fourth in the table with 23 points. Churchill Brothers SC on the other hand struggled this season with just three wins from 13 games. They stand in the 10th position in the points table. The exciting I-League 2023–24 game will start at 07:00 PM IST. While a live telecast of Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosport, fans can also enjoy the Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir game on the FanCode App and website. Bundesliga 2023-24: Fans Protest With Tennis Balls and Toy Cars As they Interrupt Werder Bremen's 1-0 Win Over Cologne.

Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir FC Live

