Aiming for their first win in Durand Cup 2025 Group F, both TRAU FC and Real Kashmir FC are set to lock horns. The match is scheduled to be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur, on Monday, August 4. The TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC match is organized to begin at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. Fans looking for TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website. Durand Cup 2025: Indian Navy Football Team Off to Winning Start Against Real Kashmir FC.

TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Streaming Details:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real Kashmir FC (@realkashmir_fc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)