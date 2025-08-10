In a crucial Group F Durand Cup 2025 match, NEROCA FC will square off against Real Kashmir FC. The NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC match is scheduled to be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium on Sunday, August 10, and commences at 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the NFC vs RKFC Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. Fans looking for NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website. Durand Cup 2025: Bodoland FC Stun Punjab FC To Go on Top of Group D.

Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming

