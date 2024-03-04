Churchill Brothers are in the relegation zone at the moment and will want to come out of it with the maximum points possible from the remaining games. Shillong Lajong have been extremely impressive this season, and are currently sixth in the league table with 26 points to their name. The exciting I-League 2023–24 game will start at 07:00 PM IST. While a live telecast of Churchill Brothers vs Shillong Lajong I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosport, fans can also enjoy the Churchill Brothers vs Shillong Lajong game on the FanCode App and website. I-League 2023–24: David Lalhlansanga’s Late Winner Helps Mohammedan Sporting Retain Advantage in Championship Battle With Win Against Gokulam Kerala FC.

Churchill Brothers vs Shillong Lajong Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)