Seventh-placed Shillong Lajong will square off against bottom-ranked Delhi FC in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on April 5. The Shillong Lajong vs Delhi FC I-League football match will be held at SSA Ground No. 1 (Polo Grounds) and commence at 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Shillong Lajong vs Delhi FC match live telecast viewing option will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. The live streaming of the Shillong vs Delhi I-League match will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25: Kamal Issah Scores As Real Kashmir’s Title Hopes Suffer Blow in 1–1 Draw Against Dempo SC.

Shillong Lajong vs Delhi FC, I-League 2024–25 Live

