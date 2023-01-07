Defending champions Al-Nassr defeated Al-Tai(Al-Ta'ee) in their recent Saudi Pro League outing at the Mrsool Park Stadium, Riyadh. It was Brazilian midfielder Anderson Talisca who scored from a rebound to give Al-Nassr the lead in the 42nd minute. The first half ended with a 1-0 scoreline in the home side's favour. Soon after the restart, Talisca scored a beautiful solo goal and made the score 2-0. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo, who was watching the match from the gym while riding an exercise bicycle, applauded his teammate's effort. Cristiano Ronaldo To Live-In With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Breaking Saudi Arabia Law.

Cristiano Ronaldo Cheering After Anderson Talisca's Beautiful Goal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)