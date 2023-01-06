Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to break Saudi Arabian law by living under the same roof with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr FC on a reported €200 million deal, making him the highest-paid footballer in the world. He was recently unveiled in front of the Al-Nassr fans at Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Tuesday, January 03. Following this, he has decided to live in with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, despite strict rules prohibiting the cohabitation of unmarried couples. Looking at this, it was earlier thought that, the couple might fall into trouble. Cristiano Ronaldo Banned From Making Debut for Al-Nassr in Club’s Next Game, Here’s Why CR7 Will Have to Wait for his First Match in Saudi Pro League.

However, now a recent report from the Spanish news agency EFE claims that the Portuguese forward will not face any issues while living with his girlfriend in Saudi Arabia as this particular law is reportedly not getting implemented in the country. The report also included two anonymous lawyer's quotes.

“Although the laws still prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract, the authorities have begun to turn a blind eye and do not persecute anyone. Of course, these laws are used when there is a problem or a crime,” claimed one of the lawyers.

“The Saudi Arabian authorities, today, do not interfere in this matter [in the case of foreigners], but the law continues to prohibit cohabitation outside of marriage,” told the other one.

The Portuguese forward has been with Georgina since 2016. The duo also have two children together named Bella and Alana but are yet to tie their knots. Cristiano Ronaldo Unveiled As Al-Nassr Player Amid Huge Crowd at Mrsool Park! Watch First Look of Portuguese Star in the Club's Yellow and Blue Colours (Check Videos).

In another piece of news, defending Saudi Pro League champions Al-Nassr are yet to register Cristiano Ronaldo. According to reports, the Saudi club already fulfilled their overseas player quota before the arrival of the Portuguese forward. So now, they will have to either release or transfer one of their foreign players before registering the Portuguese international.

