Cristiano Ronaldo and records, a never-ending love story, right? The Al-Nassr star scripted yet another achievement as he became the first-ever male player to make 200 international appearances for Portugal. Ronaldo achieved this feat during the Iceland vs Portugal UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier match. This is also a Guinness World Record and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was honoured at the start of the match. Pitch Invader Hugs Cristiano Ronaldo, Lifts Him and Performs 'SIUUU' Celebration During Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers (See Pics and Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Guinness World Record

Incredible Achievement

🇵🇹 200 international appearances for Cristiano Ronaldo 🌟 An incredible achievement 👏@Cristiano || #UCL pic.twitter.com/IQTxvN6vRI — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 20, 2023

Ronaldo Being Honoured

Pequeño homenaje para Cristiano Ronaldo… el primer jugador en llegar a 200 partidos internacionales. 🥹🐐 pic.twitter.com/JDy2pOqcjT — MadridTotal (@MadridTotal_) June 20, 2023

