Cristiano Ronaldo isn't just one of the best ever to play the game of football but also enjoys a massive following all across the globe. As Portugal played Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Estádio da Luz in Benfica in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers, a pitch invader ran onto the field, hugged the five-time Ballon d'Or winner before falling at his feet, lifting him up and also hitting the 'SIUUU' celebration. The guards then chased him away. Pictures and videos of this moment have gone viral on social media. Portugal 3–0 Bosnia and Herzegovina, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Bruno Fernandes Brace Helps Former European Champions Register Convincing Victory.

Pitch Invader Lifts Cristiano Ronaldo

Pitch invader menghampiri Cristiano Ronaldo saat laga Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina pic.twitter.com/RY6ZyV4yIH — FaktaBola (@FaktaSepakbola) June 17, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo Hugged, Lifted By Pitch Invader, See Pics:

Ronaldo & pitch invader pic.twitter.com/3g5JeZDIKg — Siaran Bola Live (@SiaranBolaLive) June 17, 2023

