Selena Gomez has finally become the most followed female celebrity by surpassing 400 million followers on Instagram. To note, as of now, footballers Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and now Selena are the only ones with 400 million or more fans on Insta. Congo to all. Selena Gomez Hits 400 Million on Instagram; Singer-Actress Becomes the Most Followed Female Celeb!

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Selena Gomez are the only people to surpass 400 million followers on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/MnHPAn7068 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 17, 2023

