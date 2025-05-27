Is Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Al-Nassr? The Portugal star shared a cryptic post on social media after the Knights of Najd suffered a defeat at the hands of Al-Fateh in their last match of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Al-Nassr, his 936th career goal, but it was not enough for the Knights of Najd to finish their season on a high. After the match, he took to social media to share a picture of himself and wrote, "This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all," and fans felt that he indicated his exit from Al-Nassr, fuelling transfer rumours with his contract running out in the summer. Earlier, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said they were looking to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the Club World Cup 2025 that starts on June 15. Al-Fateh 3–2 Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 936th Career Goal but Knights of Najd Suffer Defeat in Last Match of Season.

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Cryptic Post Sparking Al-Nassr Exit

This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all. pic.twitter.com/Vuvl5siEB3 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 26, 2025

'He's Leaving Al-Nassr'

HES LEAVING AL NASSR 😲 — Janty (@CFC_Janty) May 26, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo Returning to Real Madrid?

A dream return to Madrid for the Club World Cup — who says no? 👀 — Pubity Sport (@pubitysport) May 26, 2025

'Will Leave Al-Nassr'

Legend Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Al-Nassr Club. Thank you, Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/RsUfh8Pg47 — اخبار كرة القدم (@Nsports24) May 26, 2025

'Gave Us a Clue'

I think he gave us a clue 🕵️‍♀️ 😏 https://t.co/W1L67kZX4U — AD (@CR7Dilly) May 26, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo to Inter Miami?

Manchester United Fan Calls for Cristiano Ronaldo's Return

Fancy a Return? We need a striker man! 👀❤️ — Manchester United Forever (@Utd_Forever7) May 26, 2025

'Come to Chelsea'

Come to Chelsea please. https://t.co/LFBVOAxNDL — King Carl (@King_Carl01) May 26, 2025

