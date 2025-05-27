Cristiano Ronaldo was on target, but Al-Nassr suffered a 2-3 defeat at the hands of Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on May 27. The Portugal National Football team star scored the opener in the match, his 936th career goal, with a brilliant header in the 42nd minute. With this, he finished at the top of the goal-scoring charts in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. But Al-Fateh bounced right back before half-time through Matias Vargas. After the break, Sadio Mane helped Al-Nassr regain the lead in the 75th minute. Once again, Al-Fateh fought back with a goal in the 81st minute and the winner was netted by Mattheus Machado in stoppage time. With this, Al-Nassr lost their last game of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season and they finished third on the points table, behind winners Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal. Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Wins Appeal To Put ACL Qualification Within Reach.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh Match Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)