With only a few games remaining in Al-Nassr's campaign in the Saudi Pro League 2023, they are desperately pushing to turn things around as Al-Ittihad leads the points table. In a closely fought match against Al-Shadab, Al-Nassr completed a comeback victory even after being 2-0 down through a stunning strike from Cristiano Ronaldo who keeps their hopes alive in the competition. An ecstatic Ronaldo shared his reactions on twitter after the motivating victory. He also appreciated the team spirit of the Al-Nassr footballers.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Winner In Al-Nassr's Comeback Victory

Great team spirit to come back and win it! Big thank you to the fans that stood with us when we most needed ! 🙌🏻 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/juwdTz5HUW — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 23, 2023

