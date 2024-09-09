Cristiano Ronaldo was the one to lead Portugal to their second consecutive win in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. CR7 scored the match-winner during the 88th minute for Portugal and stole the victory. Ronaldo took to social media after Portugal won their second consecutive match in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Ronaldo wrote, "Two games, two wins. Thanks for all the support, Portugal!" CR7 now has 901 career goals and this was the first time the Portuguese star scored against Scotland in football history. Portugal 2–1 Scotland, UEFA Nations League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Match-Winner as A Selecao Secures Second Consecutive Victory.

CR7 Reacts After Portugal Beat Scotland in Nations League

Dois jogos, duas vitórias 🇵🇹 Obrigado por todo o apoio, Portugal! pic.twitter.com/YiwMuVGs04— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 8, 2024

