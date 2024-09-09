The Portugal National Football Team defeated the Scotland National Football Team to grab their second consecutive win in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. No other than Cristiano Ronaldo scored the match-winner during the dying moments of the Portugal vs Scotland match to win the game for his team. CR7 now has 901 career goals. Bruno Fernandes was the other goal scorer for Portugal, equalising the scoreline to 1-1 in the second half. Ronaldo scored the match-winner and doubled the lead for Portugal to win their second consecutive battle at the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Scott McTominay was the sole goal-scorer for Scotland. Cristiano Ronaldo's Best Records: Top Five Achievements Of Portuguese Superstar in His International and Club Career.

