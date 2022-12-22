Cristiano Ronaldo was seen having a good time as he relaxed by a swimming pool amidst reports of his move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. The forward did not have a good time at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2022 where he could score just one goal and was benched for the knockout games before Portugal were eliminated by Morocco in the quarterfinals. Currently without a club after being released by Manchester United, there has been growing reports that the player is set to make a move to Al Nassr. Taking to Instagram stories, Ronaldo shared his picture of chilling by a pool. Lionel Messi Shares Pictures, Video From Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Victory Parade, Writes ‘Through the Good and the Bad’ (Check Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram Story:

Cristiano Ronaldo en Story Instagram, il a pas notre temps le GOAT 😂 pic.twitter.com/WYbaDkFeOF — 🍀𝓒𝔬𝔫𝔬𝔯✨🇨🇮🇫🇷 (@theNootorious) December 22, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo credit: Instagram @cristiano)

